Al-Quds University explores cooperation with prominent US neuroscientists

President of Al-Quds University, Professor Imad Abu Kishek, received Dr. Brenda Bloodgood of the University of California – San Diego and Professor Massimo Scanziani of the University of California, San Francisco, and discussed with them possible ways of cooperation with Al-Quds University’s Neuroscience Initiative.

“While Al-Quds University has one of the leading models on this critical subject, our work in this field extends beyond the gates of this academic institution. Our vision seeks to contribute to discovering solutions to various challenges facing the Palestinian society and humanity as a whole,” said Professor Abu Kishek after meeting with the delegation visiting Palestine to participate in a scientific symposium hosted by Al-Quds University’s Palestinian Neuroscience Initiative (PNI).

Dr. Bloodgood, a Searle and Pew scholar and the recipient of an NIH New Innovator Award, and Dr. Scanziani, an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, both expressed their elation at visiting Al-Quds University and participating in the PNI’s scientific symposium. The two California researchers emphasized their aspirations to explore the possibilities of cooperation with Al-Quds University in the field of neuroscience.

Professor Abu Kishek briefed the top California neuroscientists on Al-Quds University’s achievements in scientific research amid atypical circumstances stemming from a volatile and uncertain political situation. He also spoke of how Al-Quds University was the first university in the Middle East to offer the combination of specializations it provides.

Following their participation in the symposium on neuroscience, the visiting neuroscientists both expressed their deep admiration for the profound level of dialogue exchange, particularly the questions raised by Al-Quds University academics and researchers.

During their tour of Al-Quds University, the two prominent U.S. neuroscientists also learned about Al-Quds Bard College, the first of its kind liberal college in the Arab region, which currently offers unique bachelor’s and master’s degrees, which was established as part of an ongoing partnership between Bard College in the State of New York and Al-Quds University.

Al-Quds University founded the Palestinian Neuroscience Initiative (PNI) in 2009 to establish a powerhouse of neuroscience research in Palestine, train the next generation of Palestinian researchers and health-care professionals to fight neurological and psychological disorders in Palestine, build a viable research institution in Palestine that will persuade Palestinian and other neuroscientists to pursue research careers in Palestine, and to create awareness about mental and neurological disorders in the region.

Al-Quds University is a research intensive university based in Jerusalem, Palestine. Established in the late 70’s, Al-Quds remains the only Arab university in the city of Jerusalem. It currently offers 105 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, taught through its fifteen degree-granting faculties and institutes.