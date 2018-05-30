Palestinian youth dies of wounds sustained by Israeli fire

PNN/ Gaza/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) on Wednesday announced the death of a Palestinian youth due to wounds he sustained a few days ago East of Rafah. southern Gaza strip.

The spokesman for the health of Gaza, Ashraf al-Qadra, said that Naji Ghoneim, 23, has died of injuries sustained a few days ago by the Israeli fire East of Rafah city.

Ghoneim was transferred to receive treatment in Jerusalem hospitals, and passed away there.

Ghoneim’s death raises the death toll in Gaza since the end of march to 118 martyrs, in addition to thousands of injuries as well.