Palestinian cabinet weekly meeting discusses Israeli settlements, demolitions and ICC

PNN/ Ramallah/

In its weekly meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Rami Al-Hamdallah, the Palestinian cabinet expressed sincere gratitude to the return and well-being of President Abbas.

The cabinet also condemned the recent Israeli unlawful colonial escalation that declared the building of 2,500 of settlements units and the new illegal military order 1797, with the main objective of expediting Israel’s demolitions of Palestinian infrastructure in the so-called “Area C” of occupied Palestine. The cabinet stated that“The unlawful occupation military order came translated by the illegal decision to forcibly displace the Palestinian community and the demolition of a school in Khan Al Ahmmar”. The Palestinian government considered the Israeli demolition of the school a crime against humanity and decided to refer it to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Palestinian government sees all the recent components of the Israeli violations coming together to advance the Israeli illegal strategy of more settlements expansion and annexation along with a culture of impunity and a free jail card.

In the same context, the cabinet reaffirmed its confidence in the international community to support the Palestinian leadership efforts led by President Abbas to hold an international peace conference based on the two-state solution and support the Palestinian efforts at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In conclusion, the Palestinian government said it perceives the recent illegal Israeli colonial escalation as an answer to the Palestinian efforts at the International Criminal Court (ICC) to hold Israel accountable, the UN Security Council Resolution 2334, and the international community mechanisms of morality, legality, and ethics.