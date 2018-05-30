MOFA: US moves of defending occupation undervalues Security Council

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in a statement on Wednesday condemned the Israeli escalation against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, calling it an extension of the comprehensive and ongoing aggression against Palestinians and their just and legitimate national rights.

The ministry said that this escalation reflects the schemes and conspiracies that are being woven with the aim of eliminating the Palestinian cause under different names and slogans.

The ministry also condemned the extreme racist incitement campaign sponsored by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, the so-called Minister of Internal Security, Gilad Arad, and the extremist ministers, Eilat Shkid, Yuval Steinitz, and Yesrael kats Who explicitly called for intensifying assassinations, invasions, reoccupation and destruction of the Gaza Strip in irresponsible and racist statements and positions that reflect the mentality of terrorism controlling the Israeli government.

Furthermore, the ministry deplored the international community’s silence on this brutal aggression, the racist statements threatening our defenseless people in Gaza with murder, and the US Ambassador “Nicky Hailey” absurd “rapid moves” in the Security Council to protect the Israeli aggressor through callingfor the punishment of the victims. This American biased position supporting the occupation and its crimes is a disregard of the Security Council, especially as it comes a few weeks after the American position, which aborted the issuance of a statement by the Security Council condemning the killing of more than 120 martyrs and 4000 wounded by Israeli snipers during peaceful marches on the border of the Gaza Strip, as this position that defends the occupation and its crimes in the United Nations and its various organizations and councils, shows a flagrant and a continuous disregard of laws, international legitimacy values and humanitarian principles. The United States insists once again that it is the guardian and protector of the Israeli

“Occupation and its crimes as long as the Palestinians are the victims, as its representative in the United Nations, plays its role as the ambassador of the occupation state and its dark ideology. The Ministry believes that the comprehensive Israeli aggression against our people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip is a proof of our people’s urgent need for international protection, affirming the importance of the Palestinian-Kuwaiti approach to the Security Council which demands international protection for our people against the occupation,” MOFA statement concluded.