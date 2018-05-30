IOF arrest 17 youths & raid 58 homes in West Bank overnight

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Wednesday overnight launched a wide raid and arrest campaign in different parts of the West Bank and Jerusalem occupied, more than 17 citizens.

According to local sources, Israeli police arrested at least nine youths from the town of Al-Isawiya north of Jerusalem, and another youth from the Mount of Olives.

In Bil’in town west of Ramallah, Israeli soldiers arrested three youths.

Meanwhile, IOF raided 58 homes in the Hebron governorate, including the homes of former prisoners, and handed out threats and summons to go to the Israeli intelligence,