Czech Republic reopens honorary consulate in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Czech Republic on Tuesday has reopened its honorary consulate in Jerusalem, appointing Israeli businessman of Czech origin, Dan Propper (78) as the new honorary consul.

The move comes after Czech President, Milos Zeman said his country will move its embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following US move.

The Czech Republic recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December following US President Donald Trump’s recognition of the city as Israel’s capital.

Czech honorary consulate in Jerusalem was closed in 2016 due to the death of the honorary consul.

Two weeks ago, the PA summoned its envoys to Romania, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria after their ambassadors attended the controversial opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.