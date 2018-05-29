Knesset approves law to withdraw supreme court power to discuss Palestinian petitions

PNN/ Bethlehem/

On Monday evening, the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) approved the first reading of a bill proposed by the Minister of Justice, Ayelet Shaked, to withdraw the Supreme Court power to discuss the petitions of Palestinian residents of the occupied territories in 1967.

According to the bill, these petitions will be heard in the Jerusalem District Court.

The proposed law provides for the central court to be empowered to discuss the administrative decisions of the Israeli occupation authorities in the West Bank– regarding planning and building issues, restricting entry and exit from the occupied Palestinian territories in 1967, and requests for freedom of information.

According to the bill, it will also be possible to appeal decisions of the Central Court to the Supreme Court, but the latter will not be the first judicial body to discuss Palestinian petitions.

Following the ratification of the law proposal, Shaked claimed that “the Knesset carried out today a major step to make life normal in the West Bank.”

She also claimed that the proposed law aims to relieve the pressure of the Supreme Court, which is required to handle about two thousand petitions annually.

According to Haaretz, Shaked sees the proposal as a “method to erase the green line from the judicial point of view and a correction to discrimination against the settlers, which was reflected in Supreme Court decisions, according to Shaked, in the evacuation of the Amona and Nativ Haavot settlement outposts.”