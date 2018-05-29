Israeli gunboats open warning sirens at freedom boat leaving Gaza 

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli naval forces on Tuesday fired warning shots, surrounded a towards freedom boat sailing from the port of Gaza to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

Palestinian sources said Israeli Naval Forces launched warning sirens, and later surrounded the boat, which started this morning on the first cruise from the port of Gaza to the world in order to break the Israeli siege that has been going on for about 12 years.

This comes in conjunction with the eighth anniversary of the Israeli massacre of the activists on the Turkish Mavi Marmara flotilla in the international waters off the Gaza Strip on May 29, 2010.

The boat is carrying humanitarian cases, including patients, students and graduates who need to travel abroad to complete their treatment and study.