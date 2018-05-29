Gaza: One killed and another injured in Israeli artillery attack

PNN/ Gaza/

A Palestinian was killed and another critically wounded in an Israeli artillery attack on Beit Lahiya town, northern Gaza, on Monday night.

The Ministry of health confirmed the death of Mohammad al-Radee, 25, adding that another man, still unidentified, is in critical condition.

The location was targeted with at least two shells at a site to the east of Beit Lahiya town.

On Sunday, two Gazans were also killed in an artillery shelling struck eastern Gaza, under claims of targeting a Hamas site in the area, killing two.

The Israeli Army claimed targets were attacked in response to an incident earlier Saturday, in which four Palestinians from Gaza crossed the border fence into Israel and threw a firebomb before fleeing back under Israeli fire.