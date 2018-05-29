Following Netanyahu threats: IOF respond to Gaza mortar shells

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli warplanes bombed four sites belonging to the Palestinian resistance in the central and southern Gaza Strip with 11 rockets on Tuesday afternoon.

According to local sources, Israeli air force targeted the “Fajr” site of the resistance in the Nusseirat camp with five missiles. Sources in Gaza also reported the fall of an Israeli air strike from an F-16 on a second resistance site west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

No injuries have been reported till this moment.

This comes in response to a barrage of 28 mortar shells were reportedly fired from Gaza towards Israeli settlements, most of which were intercepted by the iron dome, on Tuesday morning, in revenge for the killing of three Hamas members last week in an artillery shelling.

The Israeli army in a statement said that 28 shells were launched toward several sites in Israeli territory. “Most of the launches were intercepted by the IDF’s (Israel Defense Forces) Iron Dome aerial defense system,” the military said in a statement.

Following the mortar shelling, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli army would respond with great force to the attacks on the Gaza envelope settlements at dawn and morning.

Israel’s Channel Two television quoted Netanyahu as saying that the Palestinian factions would pay a heavy price for what they did this morning in bombing attacks, Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said the Israeli response would be tough and that the army was considering its options for retaliation, Israel’s Channel Two said.

On Monday, one Palestinian was killed and another injured in ISraeli artillery attack on Gaza. Two others were killed on Saturday as well.

In addition, last week, three of the Hamas members were killed by artillery shelling, where the movement vowed to revenge for them.

This shelling is the first of its kind since the start of the Great Return Marches on 30 March.

Since then, Over 117 Gazans were killed by Israeli fire.