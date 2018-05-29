IOF shell school in Gaza during high school exams

PNN/ Gaza/

The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education on Tuesday said that Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) shelled a school in Deir Al-Balah, east of Gaza city, while students were writing their General Secondary Exam (Tawjihi) in it.

Local sources said the governmental school of Abdullah bin Rawaha, east of Deir al-Balah, was hit by shrapnel shells as part of the Israeli shelling of the eastern part of the city.

The shelling hit the school while the students were handing in their high school exam, which led to high tensions among the students.

However, no casualties were reported.

The ministry added that the ministerial exams follow-up committee was following up with the issue and had taken necessary measures to ensure taking appropriate steps.

The ministry also condemned the shelling on Gaza, pointing out that the occupation did not hesitate to target and bombard educational institutions in flagrant violation of all international conventions and conventions.

The ministry called on international organizations and human rights organizations to denounce this aggression and punish the occupation for its repeated crimes against Palestinian people.

This morning, IOF shelled four sites in the strip in response to Gaza firing 28 mortar shells into Gaza enclave settlements in response to the killing of three Hamas fighters last week.

During the past two months, IOF killed at least 117 Palestinians in Gaza.

