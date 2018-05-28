MOFA: Escalation in colonial war crimes is a new challenge for ICC

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in a statement on Monday condemned what it called “the Israeli occupation authority’s war against [Palestinian] people, their national, just and legitimate rights, and against their civilizational, national and humanitarian existence in its homeland and in the occupied territories classified C which constitutes the majority of the occupied West Bank.”

The Ministry statement said it considers that the escalation of the occupation’s colonial and repressive measures against the Palestinian people affects all aspects of life, and mainly concentrates on: the political level through rejecting the two-state solution principle and the continuous denial of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination , and sovereignty on the borders of the fourth of June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital, secondly: the colonial level through invading lands and deepening settlement constructions as they currently attempt to pass a bill calling for the return of settlers to northern West Bank.

Moreover, the occupation authorities have approved a detailed plan for the construction of a parking lot on the lands of al-Khader land, south of Bethlehem, in addition to the Judaization operations in Occupied East Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley area, as they escalated the expansionist colonial measures through the so-called “Civil Administration” which served as a pretext for the demolition of Al KhanAlahmar Mosque, demolishing 20 houses in Aqaba village and houses along the West Bank, uprooting 700 olive trees east of Hebron by the settler gangs, and the prevention of the Municipality of ‘Azzun east of Qalqilya from completing the rehabilitation of agricultural roads, in addition to other daily attacks against Palestinina people, land, property, crops and holy sites The Israeli government, under the leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu, bears full and direct responsibility for its grave violations against international law, international legitimacy and its resolutions, and its continued disregard for the will of international peace.

The ministry reiterated its call for the International Criminal Court to seriously consider those violations amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity, and call for an open formal investigation for the crimes of the occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip and the WestBank to hold Israel and accountable to pay the price of occupation, as this dangerous settlement construction escalation by the occupying state represents the Israeli response to the request of referral submitted by the State of Palestine to the International Criminal Court to consider the situation in Palestine, especially the colonial system, which compels a decision by the Court to open a formal and immediate investigation on the crimes of the occupation.