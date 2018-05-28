President Abbas leaves hospital in good health

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas has left the Istishari Hospital in Ramallah today in good health after he was checked in for lung infection treatment, denying Israeli media rumors that his health had been deteriorating- for political purposes.

PNN reporter said the president said he will return to work on Tuesday, and told reporters that he was in good health after undergoing all the tests and treatments in the hospital.

“I leave hospital today in good health and will resume my work beginning tomorrow,” he said in a press conference as he was leaving the hospital.

Abbas also thanked people everywhere who asked about him while he was sick.

The president was quoted as saying “If the issue of Jerusalem has gotten us into hospital, we want to leave hospital to make Jerusalem the capital of the State of Palestine.”

To his part, the medical director of the Istishari Hospital in Ramallah, Said Sarahneh said Abbas’s health is quickly improving, saying his test results are gradually returning to normal rates, WAFA reported, adding that the medical staff is following the results of the tests on a daily basis.