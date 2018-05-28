13 wounded by IOF during clashes in Amari Camp near Ramallah

Witnesses said that about 30 military vehicles accompanied by a bulldozer and a wastewater vehicle stormed the camp and began arresting a number of young men when intense clashes broke out in the camp.

Israeli forces raided houses in the camp and snipers were deployed on rooftops.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said 13 people were lightly wounded in the clashes, where youths threw stones towards the soldiers, and IOF responded with live fire and teargas ammunition.

A few hours later, soldiers withdrew from the camp after 13 Palestinians were injured and nine others were arrested.

The raid took place after an Israeli “elite” soldier on Saturday night died of wounds he sustained during a raid on the camp, when a heavy stone was thrown on his head from above.