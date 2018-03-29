Palestinians Prepare for Great Return March & Israel threatens

GAZA/PNN/

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemns the Israeli threats against the Palestinian people ingeneral, and against our resilient people in Gaza strip in particular,especially on Land Day(March 30), wherePalestinians are planning a “Mass March of Return”, when thousands of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are expected to stand on fences marking the borders with Israel, commemorating the Israeli expropriation of lands in 1976 in the Galilee; in which public threats of judicial killings were issued by Israeli officials, the most prominent of these threats is the statement of the Israeli Chief of General Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces, Gadi Eizenkot.

Eizenkot bragged that he had given a death warrant to hundreds of snipers deployed on the border of the Gaza Strip and who to target unarmed Palestinian citizens participating in peaceful protests. Eisenkot justified this radical statement: “If the snipers feel the lives of Israelis is under threat”, which reminds us of the same statement that was authorized by the Israeli government’s decision to allow Israeli soldiers to kill Palestinian citizens as they wish, which resulted in hundreds or even thousands of executions on the ground against our people. These executions, were later documented in videos that proved that these crimes against Palestiniansare done with premeditation, without causing any danger to the Israeli soldiers.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, bears full and direct responsibility for the consequences of this extremist criminal

statement.

The ministry affirms that this authorization to commit murders against Palestinians is a continuation of the fascist, racist and colonial ideologies that are based on violence and organized state terrorism. Therefore, Israeli officials publicly admit that they are preparing to commit a massacre on Friday against our people, and here we ask: What will the international community do? The Ministry assures that the failure to hold Israel accountable as an occupying force for its crimes and violations has encouraged Israeli politicians, military and security officials to continue to abuse, suppress our people, aiming to exterminate the national existence in Palestine.

The biased and unlimited American support for the occupation’s policies and measures,and the double standards of many countries in their foreign policy has encouraged the expansion of the colonial projects, in addition to escalating the mass murder of Palestinians.

The international community must realize, before it is too late, the magnitude of the catastrophic consequences of the colonial ideology of force and violence that lead to the repression and killing of unarmed Palestinian citizens solely for their participation in peaceful protests.

All major Palestinian factions have endorsed the planned rallies, during which demonstrators plan to converge en masse on the Gaza Strip’s roughly 45-kilometer-long eastern border with Israel.

While the event is meant to ratchet up pressure on Israel to lift its decade-long blockade of the strip, it is also intended to reiterate the Palestinians’ right to return to their homes in historical Palestine.

Last Monday Gaza-based members of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) convened near the Gaza Strip’s eastern border with Israel in the run-up to a mass demonstration — dubbed the “Great Return March” planned for Friday.

In a special tent erected for the occasion, PLC Deputy Speaker Ahmed Bahar declared: “We have convened an unprecedented session near the temporary border [with Israel] with the aim of reaching our lands occupied in 1948.”

Bahar described meeting on the border as “an affirmation of the sanctity of Palestinian rights, which we will never forsake”.

He also stressed the PLC’s support for the planned Friday rallies, during which, he said, “Our children will set up numerous tents along the strip’s .”

The tents, he explained, “are intended to represent the many Palestinian towns and villages from which we were expelled 70 years ago”.

According to Bahar, the rallies are also meant to “raise awareness about Israel’s crimes” in hopes of “prompting the international community to bear its legal, moral and humanitarian responsibilities vis-à-vis the Palestinian people”.

The Hamas-run Gaza Strip has groaned under a crippling Israeli/Egyptian blockade since 2007.

The embargo has largely destroyed the enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities, including food, fuel and medicine.