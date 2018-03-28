PA warns of the consequences of the ongoing Israeli incursions At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Ramallah/PNN/

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemns the preparation for the “Passover sacrifice” that was practiced Monday evening by extremist Jewish groups in the Umayyad Palaces area southwest of the holy Aqsa Mosque.

The Ministry also condemns the governmental, military, police and judicial authorities that supported this colonial expansion even inside the holy mosque; in which the Israeli police gave the green light for these provocative rituals, amid the participation of many extremist rabbis led by the extremist Knesset member of the Jewish party Yehuda Glick, knowing that these rituals were held secretly for years, yet today, the extremists enjoy full support of the Israeli government and rabbis publicly.

The Israeli government bears full and direct responsibility for the repercussions of their provocative measures and policies, and is responsible for the continuous targeting of the holy Muslim and Christian sites; the ministry also warns against the consequences of the extremist settler’s harassing and continuous targeting of the holy Aqsa mosque gradually, in order to get the full gradual control over the holy area.

The ministry calls on the international community and the United Nations to take quick action and defend the remaining credibility in protecting the Palestinian people in general and their Sanctities in particular.