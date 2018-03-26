Israel ministers welcome Trump’s appointment of John Bolton

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli government ministers have applauded US President Donald Trump’s selection of notorious right-wing hawk John Bolton to replace outgoing National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.

Bolton, who has previously served as US Ambassador to the United Nations under George W. Bush, is known as a strong supporter of Israel and opponent of Palestinian statehood.

This morning, reported Arutz Sheva, Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) congratulated Bolton on the appointment, hailing the former ambassador as a “true friend of Israel”, and claiming that “President Trump continues to appoint true friends of Israel to senior positions”.

“John Bolton is one of the most obvious examples,” she continued. “It is an excellent choice. Bolton is very experienced and thinks outside of the box.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett also tweeted his support for Bolton’s appointment, writing: “Great appointment of Amb. John Bolton, an extraordinary security expert, experienced diplomat and a stalwart friend of Israel. Good luck John!”

Read: US senators warn of Israel’s sabre-rattling

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also praised the move, describing Bolton as a “true friend of Israel going back many years, someone with a great deal of knowledge about the inner workings of the government”.

Bolton is on the record as opposing a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, and instead has advocated for Jordan to “resume sovereignty” over parts of the West Bank “not incorporated into Israel”, while “incorporating [the Gaza Strip]…into Egypt”.

In 2016, he declared that “the two-state solution is dead”.