Israeli police fatally shoot Palestinian in Jerusalem after alleged stabbing attack

PNN / Bethlehem

A Palestinian man has been shot and killed by Israeli police in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday night after reportedly carrying out a knife attack in which one Israeli citizen perished.

Israeli daily Arutz Sheva reported on Monday that Palestinian killed in the incident was Abed al-Rahman Bani Fa’adal, 28, from Aqraba near Nablus.

Initial reports by Israeli TV Channel 10 initially suggested the man was carrying Turkish papers, but these details were later contradicted by the Jerusalem Post which quoted sources from Shin Bet as having identified the man as having been from the West Bank.

The reported victim of the knife attack was Adiel Kolman, 32, according to the Jerusalem Post. Kolman was an employee at the City of David.

The incident reportedly took place as he was leaving his job for the evening, in the vicinity of the Lion’s Gate.

Arutz Sheva reported that Fa’adal’s house was raided Sunday night in lieu of demolition.

Earlier this week, a Palestinian man from Barta’a was arrested after having reportedly carried out a car ramming attack outside of the settlement of Move Dolan, near Jenin, on Saturday which left two IOF dead and another two injured, one of them seriously.

Alaa Qabaha, 26, was arrested that night. Barta’a was later raided by IOF forces who reportedly found weapons at his residence, as well as mapping it for demolition.

In a press statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for Qabaha’s house to be demolished as a punitive measure.

‘We will work to demolish the home of the terrorist and will deal with him to the fullest extent of the law,’ he said.

Hamas officials responded to the attack by praising Qabaha.

‘This attack makes it clear that the intifada is continuing for the Palestinian people,’ said Hamas spokesman Hazam Kasam, reported the Jerusalem Post.