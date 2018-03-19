Israeli navy opens fire at fishermen in Gaza

WAFA / GAZA

The Israeli navy opened fire at Palestinian fishermen and their fishing boats while they were sailing in al-Sudaniya sea to the northwest of the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The navy also propelled waste water at the boats forcing the fishermen to return to shore.

Despite the signed agreements between Palestinians and Israel, which allow fishermen to go 12 nautical miles inside the Mediterranean Sea, Israeli navy targets Gaza fishermen almost daily and does not allow them to go further than three nautical miles, which the fishermen say is not enough to catch fish.