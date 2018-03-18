Israel threatens repercussions after car-ramming attack kills two IOF

PNN / Bethlehem

Two Israeli soldiers were killed in a reported car-ramming attack on Friday outside of the settlement of Move Dotan, 10km southeast of Jenin.

Israeli media reported that Alaa Qabaha, 26, deliberately rammed into an IOF vehicle as the men were dismounting, killing two and wounding a further two who were evacuated Beilinson hospital in Petach Tikva.

One of the two evacuated soldiers reportedly suffered severe injuries and was under intensive care.

Qabaha was arrested shortly after the incident, during which he was reportedly lightly injured.

Israeli media reports that Qabaha had been a security prisoner in Israel and had been released in April of last year.

In response to the attack, IOF forces were positioned outside of Qabaha’s village of Barta’a. On Saturday night, forces raided the village, arresting Qabaha’s brother and seizing weapons.

Israeli media reported on Saturday that punitive measures would be enforced upon Qabaha’s family, including revoking permits for work in the nearby settlements and to demolish their house in the future.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Saturday condemning the attack and calling for such punitive measures.

‘We will work to demolish the home of the terrorist and will deal with him to the fullest extent of the law,’ he said.

Israeli Minister for Army, Avigdor Liebermann, called for the death penalty to be imposed on Qabaha, stating that; ‘before the coming of the Sabbath, we were informed of a serious terrorist attack, and we will act to sentence the terrorist to death, to demolish his house and to punish anyone who cooperated.’

Hamas officials responded to the attack by praising Qabaha.

‘This attack makes it clear that the intifada is continuing for the Palestinian people,’ said Hamas spokesman Hazam Kasam,’ reported the Jerusalem Post.