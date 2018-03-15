IOF detain 16 Palestinians in West Bank raid

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday overnight have detained 16 Palestinians from areas all over the West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said that IOF detained eight Palestinians from Ramallah and al-Bireh district, three of them from the Tamimi family in Nabi Saleh village. Six others were detained from Nablus district to the north of West Bank.

Two Palestinians were also detained from Hizma, to the east of Jerusalem.

Hizma, a village of 7000 people, has had it entrances blocked for more than two months in a collective punishment move for alleged stone throwing at Israeli vehicles passing nearby.