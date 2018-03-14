IOF give halt of construction notices to five homes near Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation authorities on Wednesday morning issued notices to stop building houses that are currently under construction in the town of Nahhalin, west of Bethlehem.

According to the Deputy Mayor of Nahhalin Hani Fannoun, the Israeli occupation forces handed over five halt of construction notices to homes being built in the areas of Sabiha al-Fawqa and Wad al-Nu’man. The demolition notices were given under the pretext of no building permit.

Fannoun said that the Israeli occupation forces are exerting a clear escalation against the residents of the town and their properties, represented by confiscation of the land and halt of construction, incursions, home raids and arrests of citizens.