A ‘grave incident’: UN Middle East Coordinator responds to attack on PM’s convoy in Gaza

PNN / Bethlehem

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, condemned the attack on the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Gaza on Tuesday in a press release published the same day.

‘This grave incident must be promptly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice,’ said Mladneov in the press release.

Mladenov echoed condemnation levelled at Hamas, who are the ruing party in the Gaza Strip, by the Palestinian Presidential spokesman.

‘Until the legitimate Palestinian Authority is fully empowered in Gaza, Hamas has the responsibility to ensure that the Government is able to carry out its work in the Strip without fear of intimidation, harassment and violence,’ read Mladenov’s statement.

‘The Presidency holds Hamas responsible for the cowardly targeting of the Prime minister’s motorcade in Gaza,’ read a post to Twitter by the Official Fatah account on Tuesday.

A statement from Hamas also condemned the attack but likewise condemned the response from Palestinian Authority.

‘The Palestinian Islamic Movement Hamas condemns targeting the convoy of Dr Rami Hamadallah and considers it part of the attempts to destabilise the security in the Gaza Strip, as well as an attempt to undermine ongoing efforts to achieve the national unity and internal reconciliation,’ reads the statement from Hamas.

‘Meanwhile, Hamas condemns the ready accusations by the Palestinian presidency against Hamas, which calls for the security services and the ministry of interior to open an urgent and immediate investigation into the incident in order to know who is responsible for it and to bring the perpetrators to the court.’

The explosion was reported to have been detonated Tuesday morning in Gaza Strip during the visit of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah.

Palestinian sources report that the explosion appears to have targeted the Palestinian PM’s convoy as it entered Gaza from the Erez checkpoint.

Only light injuries resulting from the explosion were reported according to initial reports.

PM Hamdallah was reported safe and continued on to the scheduled event in Gaza.

The Prime Minister’s convoy which also included the Palestinian Authority Security Chief, Majid Faraj, entered the checkpoint at 10 A.M. as part of a planned visit to open a water treatment plant organised five months prior, according to sources speaking with the PNN.

Photo credit: AFP