Israeli forces detain 18 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli detained three Palestinians, including two brothers, after storming and ransacking their homes in Halhul town, north of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

Forces also raided Ad-Dhahiriya town, southwest of Hebron, where they detained a Palestinian after storming and thoroughly searching his home.

In a subsequent raid into Beit Ummar town, northwest of Hebron, forces ransacked several homes and detained two Palestinians, including a former detainee.

Elsewhere, forces broke into the homes of a former prisoner and the principal of Ruwwad al-Ma’rifa School in Hebron city, wreaking havoc into their contents and seizing sums of cash.

The school principal said that soldiers smashed his children’s money boxes and stole their savings.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli troops detained six Palestinians, including two 17-year-old minors and a 22-year-old cancer patient, after breaking into their family homes

Meanwhile, in Talkarem, forces conducted a raid into Anabta town, east of the city, where they detained two Palestinians.

PPS said another was detained from the northern West Bank district.

Three more Palestinians were detained in predawn raids; two from Jercho district and another from Ramallah.