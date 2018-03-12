Israeli court sentences human rights activist to six months in jail and a five year suspension

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israel’s Ofer military court on Monday has sentenced leading activist and head of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee (PSCC), Munther Amira, after over three months of detention.

Ghassan Amira, the activist’s brother, said that the court sentenced Munther Amira to six months in prison, a five-year suspension of action sentence, and a fine.

The suspension of action sentence means that if seen at any event, Amira will be sentenced to three years in prison. If he is seen at a protest, he will be sentenced to five years in prison. He is also prohibited of leaving the country.

Ghassan added that the charges included participating in an anti-Balfour Declaration procession and throwing shoes on a Balfour sculpture. Other charges included burning pictures of US President Donald Trump. The third is raising pictures of teen prisoner and activist, Ahed Tamimi, who slapped an Israeli soldier. Israel says Amira sought to portray her as a heroine.

In addition, he was charged with leading the popular marches in many marches and events.

Amira was arrested in December 2017 during a non-violent march in Bethlehem against Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.