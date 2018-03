PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Monday morning stormed the Mujahideen Islamic Cemetery in al-Sahira gate area on Salah al-Din Street in Jerusalem, and destroyed a number of martyrs graves.

Sources in Jerusalem said that troops from the Israeli army, police and the so-called border guards, at dawn today stormed the cemetery, and destroyed the gravestones of a number of graves of Palestinian martyrs from Jerusalem, who were buried in the cemetery.