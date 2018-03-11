Children injured by settlers during clashes in Silwan

PNN / Bethlehem

Clashes erupted in the village of Silwan in Occupied-East Jerusalem Saturday night according to Wafa and the Palestinian press.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli settlers assaulted a number of children as they played in the Batn al-Hawa neighbourhood, near an Israeli outpost in the town.

The settlers reportedly attacked the children prompting the locals to come to their aid.

Israeli soldiers retaliated by firing gas bombs and sound-bang grenades at the children and the locals, as well as into their homes, according the International Middle East Media Centre.

The SIlwan village in Occupied-East Jerusalem is a highly contentious and contested area of the city, being home to the ancient Jewish Necropolis – which has thus drawn in a number of settler groups occupying key areas of the village – as well as being in close proximity to the Old City and the Mount of Olives.

In February, the Middle East Eye reported that Israeli construction and excavation near Silwan, so as to create a new ‘City of David’ attraction, was causing severe structural damage to homes in Silwan that threatened their structural integrity.

Israeli archaeological activities have drawn the ire of local Palestinian authorities and have been frequently used as a context for settlement construction.