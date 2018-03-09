Palestinian Man Killed in Clashes With Israeli Occupation Soldiers in Hebron

Hebron/PNN/

IOF killed Palestinian man today in Hebron and multiple others were wounded in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank and Gaza on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Muhammed Zain Jabri, age 24 from Hebron, was shot by live fire and taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds, says the ministry.

According to eyewitnesses in Hebron, Jabri was handicapped and Palestinian media outlets say Jabri was deaf and mute.

The bodies of Mohammed Zein al-Ja’bari, 24, who was executed by the Israeli occupation forces earlier , were Buried by the people of the Hebron on Friday evening with the participation of national figures.

The funeral cemetery took place at the Al-Sheikh neighborhood in the center of Hebron.

Participants in the funeral ceremony chanted slogans condemning the Israeli crimes committed by the occupation against children, women, the elderly and defenseless citizens and executing them in cold blood.

Dozens of Palestinians protested throughout the West Bank on Friday including in the cities of Hebron, Nablus, Ramllah and in Kfar Kadum.

Protests come amid tensions that rose after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Four Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli forces across the West Bank, the ministry said.

Two were said to have been moderately wounded, one from live and another from a rubber-coated bullet, were taken to a hospital in Nablus.

Another two additional wounded from live fire were taken to a hospital in Slafit south. the ministry said.

The Health Ministry in Gaza also reported three wounded in clashes by the border with Israel, one severely and two moderately.

The clashes took place east of Jabalya refugee camp, north of Gaza City.