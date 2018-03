PNN/ Jerusalem/

A Palestinian worker on Wednesday morning has passed out while waiting in line on at Qalandia Israeli checkpoint due to the heavy traffic.

The worker, 52, from Biddo town northwest of Jerusalem, was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The traffic was formed after hundreds of Palestinians gathered in line while Israeli soldiers closed the checkpoint.

Thousands of Palestinians go to work in Israel every day, where they are forced to cross the overcrowded checkpoints