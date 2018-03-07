Over 100 settlers enter Al-Aqsa mosque this morning

PNN/ Jerusalem/

44 Israeli settlers and 70 students on Wednesday morning entered Al-Aqsa mosque under heavy protection by Israeli Occupation Forces.

The ultra-orthodox students were accompanied with the former head of Israeli intelligence in the al-Aqsa enclaves under strict protection from the occupation forces.

A week ago, a member of the US Congress participated in incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque amongst a group of Israeli settlers who entered the compound from the Magharba Gate under heavy protection by Israeli police.

Settlers enter the mosque under Israeli protection on a daily basis, despite the sensitivity of the issue which sparked intense protest during the past three years.