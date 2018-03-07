IOF raid homes, arrest 10 Palestinians

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday dawn arrested 10 Palestinians during raid and arrest campaigns in areas all over the West Bank.

Palestinian sources reported raids of homes as well.

IOF arrested citizens from Al-Khader and Teqoua village in the Bethlehem governarate, as well as raiding homes in Aida Refugee Camp south of the city, leaving them in havoc.

IOF also raided Ramallah villages and homes before arresting citizens.

The raids also included Salfit and Hebron cities.