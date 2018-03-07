IOF attack Palestinian women’s march for International Women’s Day

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday attacked a women’s march near the Qalandia military checkpoint on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The non-violent demonstration, which was launched by women’s organizations, and supported by the National Movement and Islamic organizations, was immediately attacked by Israeli teargas and

Almost instantly after the protesters reached an area close to the terminal, the soldiers started firing a barrage of gas bombs and sound grenades.

Medical sources said dozens of Palestinians suffered the effects of teargas inhalation and received the needed treatment.