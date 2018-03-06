Umm Al-Hiran residents face demolition threats– again

PNN/ Negev/
Residents of Umm Al-Hiran village in the Negev desert on Sunday evening, received new demolition orders for a number of houses, under the pretext of no building permit.
According to IMEMC, local sources reported that vehicles of the Israeli occupation police broke into the village, handed its residents demolition orders, and threatened to force them out of the village unless they left it before the beginning of next April.
Israel refuses to recognize the village of Umm Al-Hiran which is inhibited by Bedouin Palestinians.
Last year, Israel had demolished 12 homes and killed two residents from the town, where an Israeli soldier was also killed in the clashes.