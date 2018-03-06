sraeli official: Facilitating life of Gazans conditioned on release of Israeli soldiers

Bethlehem/PNN/

The head of the Israeli army’s Southern Command, Major General Eyal Zamir, has said that facilitating the life of Gaza’s residents is conditioned on releasing Israeli soldiers held in the coastal enclave, Quds Press reported on Monday.

Zamir’s remarks were reported by the military correspondent of Israeli TV Channel 10, according to Quds Press.

The military reporter also reported Zamir saying: “We will continue building the over and underground barrier around the Gaza Strip to separate Israel from the 2 million Gaza residents, mainly the terrorist organisations.”

He added: “We adopt a clear policy: when we discover a tunnel, we will destroy it whatever the price is. We will continue building the barrier whether or not a war is started with Hamas.”