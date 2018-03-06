Knesset votes on bill to cut funding for prisoners, martyr families

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Knesset on Monday approved the first reading for a bill to cut tax funding to the Palestinian Authority by the amount it pays out monthly to the Palestinian prisoners and families of martyrs.

According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, the 2017 payments to Palestinian martyrs and their families exceeded $347 million.

The first reading was passed in the Knesset by 52 votes in favor, and 10 against.

Israeli minister of Army, Avigdor Liberman said that the money will go to Israeli “victims of terror” instead of the families.

A Palestinian prisoner serving 3-5 years gets around $580 monthly, roughly the amount made by the average Palestinian. That figure can more than triple for a 20-30 year sentence, and can include additional payments for Palestinians who are married, have children, are residents of Jerusalem, or are Israeli citizens.

According to Addameer organization, there are currently 6,119 Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli jails, 450 or them administrative detainees. 526 Prisoners are serving life sentences.