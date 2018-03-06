Israeli forces fire tear gas at primary school in Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas at Anata Primary School in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Monday morning, harming most of the students and teachers inside the school, local sources reported.

Deputy Headmaster Imad Eliyan said that the Israeli occupation forces “suddenly” fired a barrage of tear gas canisters at the school “without any justification.”

Speaking to the Press, Eliyan said that most of the students, who were in the playground of the school, along with the teachers, suffered from breathing difficulties and received first aid treatment due to the heavy tear gas.

He noted that the tear gas attack took place at 11am local time, when all the 340 young boys were in the schoolyard during the break.

Eliyan said that students and teachers of the neighbouring school were also affected by the tear gas attack.

Israeli occupation forces frequently attack Palestinian schools, arrest young students and teachers and cause panic among students.