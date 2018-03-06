Ashrawi condemns Guatemala’s decision to relocate embassy to Jerusalem

PNN/ Ramallah/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi has condemned the “dangerous and provocative” announcement made by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales at AIPAC’s annual conference to relocate the embassy of Guatemala from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“By taking such a step that defies international law, Mr. Morales, also besieged at home by charges of corruption and abuse of power, has partnered with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S President Donald Trump in violating international law and undermining the chances of peace,” Ashrawi said in an official statement.

Ashrawi urged the international community, Arab and Islamic states “to intervene and hold the Israeli occupation and its partners to account for such flagrant violations and provocative actions that fuel the flames in an already volatile situation.”

Read more: Guatemala President confirms date for embassy move