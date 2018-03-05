IOF to evacuate 16 Bedouin families to operate military drills

PNN/ Tubas/

Israeli occupation authorities on Monday morning have notified 16 Palestinian families that they will be evicted from their homes in Khirbat Ibiziq village, east of Tubas, under the pretext that the Israeli army will conduct military drills in the area.

According to the official of the Jordan Valley file in Tubas governorate, Mu’taz Bisharat, the Israeli occupation authorities notified about 80 people to evict their homes from 7 am to 6 pm on Monday morning and will continue until Wednesday morning.

Residents of the area, located in the northern Jordan Valley, east of occupied Jerusalem, are continually threatened with displacement since the occupation authorities are attempting to Judaize the valley.

Khirbet Ibizig is comprised Bedouins seeking pasture and water. The number of Bedouins living in the village is more than 256, including 16 families living in the area permanently, and the rest are mobile families in search of water and pastures.

It is subjected to continuous raids by the Israeli occupation forces. Every time a raid is carried out, there are new demolition notices, threats and a threat to leave the place.

Last week, the Israeli occupation forces ordered 10 families living in the area of ​​Khirbat Ibiziq to vacate their homes for varying periods, under the pretext of conducting military exercises in the area.