IOF arrest 12 Palestinians in overnight raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday overnight arrested 12 Palestinians, after the soldiers invaded and violently searched dozens of homes across the occupied West Bank.

The PPS said the soldiers interrogated Palestinians, while inspecting their ID cards and searching their homes.

According to PPS, the soldiers invaded Khirbit Homsa village, in the West Bank’s Northern Plains, and arrested and assaulted a Palestinian man.

The Jenin office of the PPS said dozens of soldiers invaded Qabatia town, south of the city, and violently searched them, before arresting two young men.

The soldiers also fired gas bombs and concussion grenades at many youngsters, who protesters and hurled stones at the invading army jeeps.

In addition, the soldiers invaded and searched several homes in the Old City of Nablus, in northern West Bank, and Beit Rima town, northwest of Ramallah.

The soldiers also fired gas bombs, concussion grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets at local protesters, and closed roads leading to nearby villages for several hours.

In related news, the soldiers invaded Doura town, southwest of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and the nearby towns of Ethna and Yatta, and installed roadblocks on roads leading to Sa’ir and Halhoul towns, in addition to the southern entrance of Hebron city, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

In occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers invaded Silwan town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where they arrested a former political prisoner.