National Beaureu documents Israeli assaults during last week 

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The National Bureau on Saturday published a list of Israeli Occupation and settler assaults against Palestinians over the last week. The violations included home demolitions and demolition notices, settlement expansion, bulldozing land, land expropriation, attacking youths and displacing Palestinian citizens.

Jerusalem:

Forcing the Abu-Tayeh family to evacuate their commercial stores in the Silwan town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in order to demolish them under the pretext of bing built without a permit.

Demolishing a house in the Jabal Baba Al-Badawi Complex in the Al-Eizariya town, southeast of the occupied Jerusalem, besides a house, a sheep farm and a commercial facility in Beit Hanina and Shu’fat, north of Jerusalem.

Approving a new draft law by the Knesset’s Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs that grants the Israeli government the ability to withdraw “permanent residency” from Palestinian Jerusalemites living in the occupied Jerusalem if it is proven to be involved in what it calls hostile acts against Israel or its security.

Hebron:

Erecting caravan in the Carpenter Market in downtown of Hebron that was closed 24 years ago. The settlers wanted to turn the area into a center that provides information and services to settlers.

Bulldozing 6 donums planted with various crops, and uprooted trees belonging to, Atta Jaber in the Baqa’a area, along the bypass road near the Kiryat Arba settlement.

Notices to demolish houses in the Athna town, west of Hebron, where a notice was handed over to Ala’ Batran to demolish his house in ​​Wad Naqiya area, as well as Shadi Adnan Abu Zeltah and Sufian Abu Zeltah.

Settlers attacked youth, Salah Abu Jamal, a bus driver, in the Old City of Hebron. Moreover, they attacked 5 Palestinian youths in the same place.

Expelling shepherds from Masafir Yatta and preventing them from razing their sheep in the area, as the Israeli occupations intends to expand the Maon settlement.

Bethlehem:

The Dona Co. announced the marketing of 64% of the settlement project of Donna – Gilo, south of East Jerusalem. The project, located in the foothills of the Gilo settlement includes the construction of 113 housing units in 5 building of 10-story, each consisting of 22 housing units.

Notices to stop building in 3 houses in the Mansheia village south of Bethlehem. Other notices were handed over to citizens, Majid Husein Tatqatqa, Sharif Othman Taqaqtqa and Ahmed Yousef Tqatqa, in ordr to demolish a water well under the pretext of not having licenses.

Cosing agricultural road in the Al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem, in the Sawanah area.

Nablus:

Attacking and throwing stones at Palestinian vehicles due to the evacuation of the “Avtar” outpost on Jabal Sbeih south of Beita, Yatta and Qabalan villages.

Attacking several houses adjacent to the Hawara village near the Za’tara checkpoint. Moreover, attacking farmer, Baher Rayan near the Ein-Aboos village south of Nablus, and killed 11 of his sheep. Besides, attacking Palestinian houses in the Burin village, south of Nablus, and fired live bullets at the people.

Salfeet:

Bulldozing and digging at the “Rafafa” settlement built on the Dirastia, Haras and Karawat Bani Hassan lands, northwest of Salfit, to build new housing units to accommodate more settlers.

Storming Kafel Hares in Salfit governorate, and closed several roads and entrances to protect the settlers, who desecrated several Islamic places in the village Kafl Haris.

Running over youth, Moh’d Tayel Faris, from the Dirastia.

Erecting monitoring cameras at the Ariel Junction.

Jenin:

Implementing a new plan to confiscate more lands from the Dahr Maleh village to the southwest of Jenin. People of the village suffer from targeting their land, where 50 dunums planted with olive trees and tobacco in Ya’bad town and the surrounding villages will be bulldozed swept.

Jordan Valley: