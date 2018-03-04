Israeli forces filmed firing tear gas at a couple and their infant

Nathan Schmidt / Bethlehem

Israeli human rights organisation, Yesh Din, posted a video on Friday in which an Israeli solider is shown launching a tear gas cannister at a Palestine couple who were holding their infant child.

According to Yesh Din, the couple were attempting to flee the village of Burin, near Nablus, amidst an Israeli raid on local premises, which included the use of tear gas grenades.

The raid by Israeli forces was reportedly started when a number of young Palestinians amassed when Israeli settlers from the nearby Givat Ronen outpost neared the village, according to Yesh Din, quoting local sources.

Israeli forces began firing from the outskirts of the village to disperse the crowd and continued to fire into local residences.

Yesh Din responded to the incident on their Facebook page, commenting;

‘At least one tear gas grenade landed in one of the houses where a large family lives, and several residents suffered injuries resulting from inhalation of gas and smoke,’ read their post.

‘The soldiers and border police officers continued to fire the tear gas and stun grenades even when the occupants were evacuated to the ambulance.’

Following the release of the video, Israel police forces called the video a ‘partial and edited picture,’ according to the Times of Israel.

The Times of Israel reported that according to Israeli forces the incident followed a small riot in the village.

Reportedly a number of stones were thrown at the soldiers by the villagers.

The report quotes officers as having not seen the infant, and that the couple had the ‘characteristic of the same rioters throwing rocks towards the officers’ and were ‘trying to flee the area in order to avoid arrest at any cost.’

Yesh Din have reported an increase in unrest in the Nablus region in recent weeks, stating that ‘there has been a series of violent incidents against Palestinians in the area around the Israeli settlement of Yitzhar,’ an illegal settlement in the area that’s is reportedly home to notoriously aggressive right-wing settler groups.

‘Among these incidents, at the end of last week, we documented Israelis hurling stones at homes in Burin, and one Israeli was even documented shooting in the air with a pistol,’ Yesh Din said.

‘A few days earlier, an unknown assailant attacked a Palestinian shepherd from the village of Einabus and slaughtered five sheep.’

IOF forces are also reportedly conducting an internal investigation after the release of a video earlier this month in which IOF forces are reportedly seen pulling a couple from their vehicle from Hebron so as to use the vehicle as cover from stone throwers.