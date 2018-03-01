New Judaisation projects revealed for occupied Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Hebrew edition of Haaretz revealed on Tuesday new Judaisation projects intended to change the general image and perception of the occupied Old City of Jerusalem, Quds Press has reported.According to the Israeli newspaper, the right-wing Elad settler organisation and another group are planning to build the longest zip wire in the occupied Palestinian territories; it is expected to stretch for 784 metres. The groups needed planning permission from the Israeli occupation authorities to start this project two months ago. The wire will be built between the Qasr Al-Hakim and Abu Tur neighbourhoods in occupied East Jerusalem. Haaretz pointed out that there is strong opposition to the project, which would change the view of the holy city.

Furthermore, a Jewish park is planned to be built on private Palestinian land in Jabal Al-Zaytoun in Jerusalem, connecting two settlement sites. The newspaper also revealed that the Israeli authorities have started development work at another site, for which Elad Settler Organisation has claimed ownership, in Jabal Al-Mukabber in the Old City. A couple of months ago, Haaretz noted that the organisation was expected to expand its Judaisation projects in the occupied city.

Commenting on these projects, the Head of the Supreme Islamic Committee, Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, said, “They are part of a clear plan to Judaise the area, mainly around Al-Aqsa Mosque, in order to tighten the blockade around it.” Speaking to Quds Press, Sheikh Sabri said that all of the Israeli projects in the occupied city “are illegal” and “amount to a violation of international law because the city is under occupation.”

The veteran scholar stressed that these plans “are religious” in nature and aim to change the Arab and Islamic character of the city, taking it closer to the Jewish narrative in an attempt to reach the point that the Israeli occupation authorities feel able to demolish Al-Aqsa Mosque with impunity.

Source: Quds Press International News Agency

Translated by: Middle East Monitor

In collaboration with the Palestinian Media Forum