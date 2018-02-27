US congressman amongst settlers who entered Al-Aqsa today

PNN/ Jerusalem/

A member of the US Congress on Tuesday morning had entered Al-Aqsa Mosuqe amongst a group of Israeli settlers who entered the compound from the Magharba Gate under heavy protection by Israeli police.

Groups of settlers flocked to the yards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque as Israeli police tightened entry procedures for the Palestinian worshipers. Israeli police collected their IDs and kept them at the mosque entrance, and prevented dozens of men and women from entering the mosque.

Settlers enter the mosque under Israeli protection on a daily basis, despite the sensitivity of the issue which sparked protest during the past three years.

US congressmen have stormed the mosque last week as well, accompanied by settlers, including congressman David McNealy, from West Virginia, and Scott Tipton of Colarado,