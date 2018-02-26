Israeli navy kills teenage Palestinian fisherman in Gaza 

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli Naval Forces on Sunday evening have shot dead a teenage Palestinian fisherman, and wounded two others as they were fishing at the Gaza shore.

The victim was identified as Ismail Abu Ryala (18) from Al-Shatee refugee camp, west of Gaza city.

The wounded fishermen have been identified as Mahmoud Adel Aby Ryala, 18, and ‘Aahed Hasan Abu Ali, 26, who were both abducted by the navy.

Head of Syndicate of Palestinian Fishermen Nizar Ayyash said that the navy fired a barrage of live fire at their boat while on their way back to the port, wounding the three, and later said one of them died o0f his wounds. Other fishermen who were nearby managed to tow the boat back to shore.

“All of them were directly targeted,” he said, noting that all of them, including the one who was killed, were abducted by the navy.

While he did not know the reason why the Israeli naval forces had opened fire on the men, Ayyash stressed that they did not cross the fishing limit defined by the Israeli occupation.

The Israeli navy claimed that the fishermen crossed the arbitrary line of six nautical miles set by the Israeli authorities for Palestinians to fish.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) has said that all Israeli attacks on Palestinian fishermen have taken place within the distance of six nautical miles, which it said “proves that Israeli forces’ policies aim to tighten restrictions on the Gaza Strip’s fishermen and their livelihoods.”

Protesting the constant, and in many cases deadly, Israeli violations against the fishermen in Palestinian waters, the Palestinian Fishermen Syndicate has suspended all fishing activities in Gaza waters, for two days.