Statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns U.S. embassy move

PNN / Bethlehem

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on Sunday condemns the decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem in light of the recent announcement that the move will take place in May.

The statement condemned the move in the ‘strongest terms’, claiming it ‘blatantly violate(s) the international law and international legitimacy of (U.S.) resolutions.’

The statement called on the international community to reject the deceleration made by the United States and to work together to reinstate mechanisms for peace within the framework of the two-state solution.

Earlier this week, the United States announced that the move would be taking place in May, just days before the so-called ‘Independence Day’ celebrations which commemorate annually the declaration of Israeli statehood.

The timing of move was praised by Prime Minister Netanyahu in a Facebook video released on Saturday.

Late last year, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the embassy would be moved, breaking from international norm. While Israel considers Jerusalem its capital and is home to its parliament, the Knesset, the city holds special status according to the UN which is generally abided by by the international community whose embassies remain in Tel Aviv contrary to law.

Statement is as follows;

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates// The Transfer of the US Embassy to Jerusalem is a Direct Aggression Against the Palestinian People and their Right

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemns, in the strongest terms, the recent American provocative declaration to transfer the US Embassy to occupied Jerusalem abusing the Arab and Muslim feelings, and blatantly violating the international law and international legitimacy and its resolutions. The Ministry believes that this decision is a direct aggression against the Palestinian people and their just and legitimate national rights, rewarding the occupation for its violations and crimes, especially as it coincides with the anniversary of the Nakba that has plagued the Palestinian people. This decision grants the occupation’s aggressive practices a justification, and further halts any chance of achieving peace on the basis of a two-state solution. Therefore, the US administration is losing its credibility when talking about their efforts to spread peace and resume negotiations.

The ministry holds the US Department of State responsible for its declaration on Jerusalem, and demands the international community to reject this declaration and maintain practical mechanisms to protect peace, the two-state solution and the rights of our people. The international community is also demanded to confirm it’s recognition of the occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine, thereby renewing its position of refusing to transfer the their embassies to Jerusalem.

February 25, 2018