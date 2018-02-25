Settlers seize 120 dunums of Palestinian village south of Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli settlers on Sunday morning have seized 120 dunums of land from Jalud village, south of Nablus, as Israeli authorities are constructing the settlement of Amihai on the Palestinian lands as well.

Ghassan Daghlas, who’s responsible for the settlement files in the West Bank, said that settlers are taking advantage of the construction of the Amihai settlement to implement their ambitions in the land and to take 120 dunums of agricultural land in the village of Jalud.

Daghlas added that in light of the international silence of the construction in the new settlement “Amihai”, the settlers of the “Uday Aad” outpost, exploiting what is happening next to them in the construction of the new settlement “Amihai” and the seizure of more than 80 dunums of land in the basin 16 , The site of the plain Abu al-Rukh and Harika Jouda adjacent to the settlement point, and plowed, and planted with wheat and grapes, in collusion with the occupation army.

Daghlas said that the settlers of “Ahiyeh” outpost seized more than 40 dunums of land located in the area of ​​the injection site, razed and cultivated it with grapes and erected large agricultural houses there.

He added that the lands seized by the settlers belonged to a number of citizens, including: Hisham Ahmed Haj Muhammad, Mahmoud Fawzi Haj Mohammed and Ahmed Abdul Ghani Haj Mohammed.