Protest against settlement expansion in the northern Jordan Valley

PNN/ Tubas/

A group of youths on Sunday held a protest in Aqaba village in Tubas, northern Jordan Valley on Sunday against Israeli confiscation of land in order to expand settlements.

The protesters said that most of the land of the village lands have been turned into military training zones, as the Israeli army holds training sessions in the area every week.

Protesters also confirmed that many Palestinians have been wounded or killed due to the military training leftovers in the land surrounding the village.

Motaz Bisharat, who’s responsible for the settlement files in the northern Jordan Valley, said that this protest is aimed to deliver the message that the Palestinians refuse displacement, and will not accept another Nakba (catastrophe), and will do thier best to stop Israeli settlement expansion in the Jordan Valley.