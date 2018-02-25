Church of the Holy Sepulture closed in protest of Israeli policies 

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Church of the Holy Sepulture today has closed its doors until further notice, in protest will be closed until further notice in protest aganist Israeli government policies, which include allowing Israel to seize sold church lands, and imposing a municipal tax bill.

The heads of Christian churches in Jerusalem announced the move on Sunday, as a ministerial panel was set to discuss a bill that would allowing the state to expropriate land in Jerusalem sold by the Greek Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches since 2010.

In a statement, the heads of churches condemned the “discriminatory” bill, saying that this systematic offensive campaign has reached an unprecedented level where Israel aims to seize church assets, properties and Bank accounts, which breach existing agreements that guarantee the rights of churches.

This statement also said that the move “reminds us of laws of a similar nature which were enacted against the Jews during dark periods,” saying that the heads of churches decided to close the church until further notice.