Palestinians: moving US embassy on may is aggression, violation and needs a response from PLO

Bethlehem/PNN/Monjed Jadou

Palestinians rejected on Friday evening the United States’ intention to move the US embassy to Jerusalem on May 15 as and called act of aggression,a provocation to the feelings of Arabs and Muslims, violations to international law and signed agreements.

Dr. Saeb Erekat PLO Executive Committee Secretary told PNN reporter that US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and and today announcement to move its embassy on the eve of marking 70 years since the Nakba (catastrophe), the ethnic cleansing of at least 418 Palestinian villages, and the forcible displacement of two thirds of our people, shows the determination of the US administration to violate international law, destroy the two-state solution, and provoke the feelings of the Palestinian people, as well as of all Arabs, Muslims and Christians around the globe.

Erekat added :”As we have stated before and is now abundantly clear by the decision to move its embassy in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 478, President Trump and his team have disqualified the US from being part of the solution between Israelis and Palestinians; rather, the world now sees that they are part of the problem”.

The US decision clearly contradicts International law and consensus on the legal status of Jerusalem.

East Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine, an integral part of the territory occupied by Israel since 1967 He said.

For his part reacting to the United States decision to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, said that any unilateral step does not contribute to peace and does not give legitimacy for anyone.

“The president’s speech before the UN Security Council a few days ago that was based on international legality is the serious and only key to achieve peace and stability in the region and the world,” he said.

“Any steps inconsistent with international legality would impede any effort to achieve any settlement in the region and create negative and harmful climates,” added Abu Rudeineh.

“Achieving a comprehensive and just peace is based on adherence to the resolutions of international legality and on the foundation on which the peace process was based according to the principle of a two-state solution that would lead for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders,” he said.

US officials said on Friday that the US embassy is going to open its doors in Jerusalem on May 14, the 70th Nakba (catastrophe) anniversary for the Palestinian people when Israel also marks its creation on usurped Palestinian land.

Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative, said that Trump’s decision to move US Embassy to Jerusalem on the 70th anniversary of the Nakba is a provocation to the feelings of every Palestinian.

Barghouthi said that the PLO and the Palestinian Authority must immediately respond to this decision by implementing the decisions of PLO Central Council.

Barghouti called PLO AND PA to stop security coordination in all its forms and to immediately join the 22 international organizations that United States oppose .

Barghouthi stressed that there is no justification for all that has been done to continue betting on negotiations.