Israel starts building homes at new illegal settlement in West Bank

Ramallah /PNN/

Israeli occupation authorities started building homes at the new illegal Israeli Jewish settlement north of West Bank city of Ramallah.

According to Israeli TV Channel 7, occupation forces started assembling 36 mobile homes in the settlement known as Amichai, noting that the settlers are expected to use these homes within three weeks.

The settlement is being built to house about 300 hardline settlers from the illegal West Bank outpost of Amona, which was forcibly emptied a year ago after an Israeli court ruled their houses were on privately owned Palestinian land.

In June last year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that work on a new settlement would begin. It is the first officially authorised settlement since 1993, many illegal outposts have been set up by settlers with authorities doing little to reign in such attacks on Palestinian lands.

“After decades, I have the honour to be the first prime minister to build a settlement in Judea and Samaria [West Bank]… There was not, and there will never be, as good a government for the settlements as ours,” Netanyahu had declared.